I have become more ambitious as a player: Praggnanandhaa

MUMBAI: As one of the most in demand players on the chess circuit currently, R Praggnanandhaa has been constantly shuffling between cities and continents. Since the beginning of October alone, he has played in three continents. Sao Paulo for the finals of the Grand Chess Tour. Goa for the World Cup. In London, he featured in the London Chess Classic Open. That London event confirmed his place at next year's Candidates as he topped the 2025 FIDE Circuit spot. A reward for the consistency the Indian has displayed this year.

But he does acknowledge that all the travelling has meant 'I have hardly been home this year'. It's also led to some situations where he has had no choice but to pack his bags and head to the airport even though 'I was dead'. In a conversation with select media after Day Two of the Global Chess League (GCL) in Mumbai on Monday, the Indian, who plays for Alpine SG Pipers in the league, opened up about the schedule, qualifying for the Candidates, and how 'I have become more ambitious' in terms of his playing style. Excerpts:

On how many days he has played competitive chess this year

It's difficult to put it into numbers but I have hardly been home this year. I think I have had a two-week break but that's not really a break because by the time you feel relaxed, the tournament is already there and you have to start playing. I would like a much longer break but the schedule is the same for everyone. Some players can decide to prioritise one thing or another. But since I wanted to play for the FIDE circuit from the start, I had to play all these tournaments. Maybe I could have skipped something else but I think mainly the Classical tournaments are the ones that are more challenging and demand a lot of effort.

On whether during any of the Rapid, Blitz freestyle tournaments this year, he has ever felt like 'why am I doing this to myself?'

No. I mean, if I'm playing these tournaments, it's probably because I also enjoy them. I mean, I enjoy playing freestyle but also I decided not to play the previous one, which just finished (at Cape Town), because it would have been too much travel. So, all these things are there like you have to enjoy but also like taking care of the travels and schedules. I try to manage them. Even in this tournament, it is a long event but okay, 'it's one game a day'. So, it's not really, I mean, it's not that much of an effort like other events.