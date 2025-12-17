'Excessive fog' leads to T20I abandonment without a ball being bowled

CHENNAI: By the time the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow was officially called off on Wednesday, two and a half hours had passed. It was supposed to be a 6.30PM toss and 7 PM start at the Ekana Stadium, but after multiple inspections every half hour by the umpires, the match was abandoned a little after 9.30PM. "The fourth India-South Africa T20I is called off due to excessive fog," said the BCCI in a statement.

While the official word came hours later, long before the scheduled start, the signs were there. Even as the players were warming up before the toss, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had turned up at the venue wearing a mask. With floodlights on, the visibility at the venue seemed bad to say the least. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lucknow on Tuesday evening painted a bleak picture too. According to AQI.in, the figure was lingering between 410-425, a number deemed hazardous. Particulate Matter (PM10) reading was 362 µg/m³ which is considered severe and Particulate Matter (PM2.5) was at hazardous level (256 µg/m³). As it got darker, things only got worse before the final call was taken.

Several cities, including New Delhi, in North India during winter, suffer from very high AQI. Earlier, when the BCCI announced the home season schedule, they had scheduled a Test match against South Africa in New Delhi in November. Questions were raised about the scheduling, considering the pollution in the capital city during winter. Soon, that match was swapped for one against West Indies in early October with Kolkata hosting the SA match.