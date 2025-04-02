BCCI ignores winter AQI as Delhi to host India-SA Test in November

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are willing to go head to head against Delhi's infamous air quality around Deepavali. Eight years after Sri Lanka's players suffered amid hazardous air pollutants in December 2017, the BCCI have scheduled a Test match in the national capital against South Africa.

"The (Test) series will begin in New Delhi on 14th November," a release from the board stated.

In that Test in 2017, the visitors took the field with masks. They also protested to the on-field umpires about the conditions. This resulted in a temporary stoppage of play. At one point of time, their support staff had to play the role of fielders after their substitutes had suffered.

In recent times, the severe drop in air quality has led to it being referred to as a public health emergency. In November 2024, the Supreme Court rebuked the Delhi government for not being proactive in their response to the crisis. After Deepavali, the AQI frequently goes beyond 350-400 in Delhi (an AQI above 100 is considered not good while anything above 300 categorised as hazardous). Places in Delhi are known to register AQI as high as 750-850 in the winter.

The last Test the national capital hosted was held in February 2023 when the air was a lot cleaner. Hosts India defeated Australia by six wickets in the match.

After the series opener in Delhi, the WTC finalists will finish their five-day assignment in Guwahati before commencing the white-ball leg.

Before South Africa, West Indies will also play a two-match Test series, with scheduled games in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Interestingly, the men's team starts and ends their home season with games in Ahmedabad.