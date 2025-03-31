It's time to have a conversation about Dhoni

CHENNAI: When it was time to sign players before the first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings, perhaps because of their prior experience in cricket, went against the grain. Even as six of the eight franchises opted to have an icon player to try and have an immediate bond with the side's stakeholders, including the fans, CSK opted to buy one and make the player the face of the franchise. Even before the auctions, it was preordained that MS Dhoni was going to be a Chennai player. They were willing to break the bank for him, willing to go where no other team wanted to. That was 2008.

In 2025, the calculation they had once shown on the auction table has deserted them. In 2008, they were brave to hedge their bets on Dhoni. In 2025, the bravery they had once shown has deserted them.

It begs the question. Is that the best use of resources?

****

T20 cricket is all about resource maximisation. Especially in the IPL, where the Impact Player rule has changed the goalposts. Teams can now go in with eight or even nine batters/pure all-rounders and as many as six bowlers capable of bowling four overs once every three days. Even if the Impact Player rule has somewhat diminished the role of the all-rounder, elite multi-skilled players are always in demand. Wicket-keepers who can bat in the top four? A keeper who doubles up as a powerplay basher? Fantastic. It's how T20 cricket has evolved. Three of the top seven most expensive players at the 2025 auctions were keepers who bat in the top-four (add Phil Salt and the retained Nicholas Pooran and Henrich Klaasen and there's a definite trend).