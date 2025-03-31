It's time to have a conversation about Dhoni

CHENNAI: When it was time to sign players before the first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings, perhaps because of their prior experience in cricket, went against the grain. Even as six of the eight franchises opted to have an icon player to try and have an immediate bond with the side's stakeholders, including the fans, CSK opted to buy one and make the player the face of the franchise. Even before the auctions, it was preordained that MS Dhoni was going to be a Chennai player. They were willing to break the bank for him, willing to go where no other team wanted to. That was 2008.
In 2025, the calculation they had once shown on the auction table has deserted them. In 2008, they were brave to hedge their bets on Dhoni. In 2025, the bravery they had once shown has deserted them.
It begs the question. Is that the best use of resources?
****
T20 cricket is all about resource maximisation. Especially in the IPL, where the Impact Player rule has changed the goalposts. Teams can now go in with eight or even nine batters/pure all-rounders and as many as six bowlers capable of bowling four overs once every three days. Even if the Impact Player rule has somewhat diminished the role of the all-rounder, elite multi-skilled players are always in demand. Wicket-keepers who can bat in the top four? A keeper who doubles up as a powerplay basher? Fantastic. It's how T20 cricket has evolved. Three of the top seven most expensive players at the 2025 auctions were keepers who bat in the top-four (add Phil Salt and the retained Nicholas Pooran and Henrich Klaasen and there's a definite trend).
Since the beginning of the 2024 edition of the IPL, nine of the 10 franchises have had their designated keepers either open, come at No 3 or No 4. If you are a keeper, you have to contribute with the bat and contribute big runs. You can no longer hide your keeper in the lower middle-order.
It shows. Since the beginning of the 2022 installment of the league, other teams have zoomed ahead with respect to runs scored by the designated keeper. At the top, you have Lucknow with 1477 runs (four designated keepers) across 46 innings. In last place? Chennai's one designated keeper with 527 in 38 innings. The gap between 9th and 10th itself is yawning (Punjab Kings' four designated keepers have made 808 in 39 outings to the crease).
A lack of quality, match-shaping runs from Dhoni's blade has clearly been affecting the side over the last few years. It's now beginning to show on a fairly consistent basis.
It begs the question. Is that the best use of resources?
****
In T20 cricket, entry points began to gain significance over the last five years or so. Usually reserved for finishers, they would lend sufficient ballast at the death but would also be expected to come in earlier than usual on a good batting strip whether setting a target or chasing one. They can take down pace at the death but also be adept at hitting spin. Among keepers, Klaasen is the gold standard in this particular cohort.
In 2024, Klaasen came out as early as the 9th over. This is the norm among keepers across sides. It ensures dexterity and fluidity.
Dhoni's presence means his side cannot have that flexibility anymore. "Yeah, it's a time thing," coach Stephen Fleming said after their loss against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. "MS judges it. His body is; his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick.
"So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up."
The other reason why they may loathe to send Dhoni in the middle phase of the game is his game against spin. Since 2022, he strikes at 103.3 against the slower bowlers — 92 runs off 89 deliveries. He doesn't get out (average of 46) but he doesn't move the game forward.
It begs the question. Is that the best use of resources?
****
In the 18 years (16 if you want to exclude the two years when the side was banned) Dhoni has known Chennai and vice-versa, the former has vowed the hoi polloi with the many hats he has worn. Maverick, long-maned leader. Inspirational captain. Loyal. Figurehead. Elder statesman.
The one common thread connecting all of those phases? The magic.
Not anymore or so it would seem. When the lights were switched off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium early Saturday morning following the defeat versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it was a metaphor for something more fundamental. Magic leaving the building.
Once upon a time, this city of close to seven million believed that no game was up till the time Dhoni was out there. These days, there is a reverence but the belief has gone.
At some level, Dhoni himself may have lost that belief. On Friday, he walked in when the target was 98 off 28 after eschewing the opportunity to come in when the Required Run Rate wasn't as stratospheric.
He hit a few sixes but the Yellow Wall knew the game was up. It's rather telling that Dhoni hasn't hit a single boundary in a winning Chennai chase since a game against Mumbai in 2022.
It begs the question. Is that the best use of resources?