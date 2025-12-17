WADA's latest testing figures shame India... once again

CHENNAI: India may not have topped the medals tally at the Olympics but when it comes to doping, they are right on top. In one of the most embarrassing moments for India, the country has again topped the global doping charts. As reported by this daily on August 8, India has 260 adverse analytical findings (AAF). This was confirmed when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released the testing report on Wednesday.
According to the WADA 2024 Anti-Doping Testing Figures, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) tested 7113 samples that include 537 blood samples out of which 260 returned positive (Adverse Analytical Finding) at 3.6 per cent. AAF is the positive case before the final hearing is conducted and the actual Anti-doping Rule Violation is the final outcome after hearing. In which case, the final numbers may vary a little.
What makes it even more embarrassing is that no other country has crossed the double figure mark. Next on the list is National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) of France with 91 positives, while Italy had 85. Russia and the US had 76 positive cases each.
Going by the WADA report, both in-competition and out-of-competition, urine sample collections were almost identical at 3367 and 3209, respectively. However, positive conversion in in-competition has been very high with 196 cases at 5.82 per cent while OOC numbers are 57. Among blood samples, four tested positive during in-competition and three in OOC. When it comes to National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) numbers, it has tested 7651 samples (including blood) and returned 268 positives.
Among prohibited substances, anabolic agents like steroids seemed to be the most-sought after. According to the report, there were 195 positive cases. Stimulant usage seemed to be second with 45 violations while peptide hormones were used by 43 athletes. Of late, use of erythropoietin has also increased over the years, especially among long distance runners. This was reflected in WADA findings as well where 33 tested positive for various erythropoietin regulator agents like EPO and synthetic version of EPS.
As reported by this daily in August, athletics once again is on the top with 76 positives out of which 57 tested in-competition while 12 tested positive in OOC. Total urine and blood samples collected were 1862. Weightlifting is second with 43 cases from 663 urine and blood samples. When it comes to conversion rate, wrestling with 29 positives from just 414 samples at 7 per cent is the highest.
Even the WADA 2023 Anti-Doping Testing Figures listed India on top in terms of numbers and percentage. According to the report, the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) had tested 5412 urine samples out of which 212 returned positive while 477 blood samples had two AAFs. NDTL usually tests samples collected by NADA and could include athletes from neighbouring countries as well.
On the flipside, there is a slight decline in percentage when it comes to sampling and positives compared to last year. In 2023 out of 5606 samples, 213 returned positive at 3.8 per cent. Before 2023 and 2024, the number of positive tests breached the 200-mark was in 2019 (pre-covid) when it touched 225 from just 4004 samples at a very high 5.6 per cent conversion rate.
The NADA has been very proactive when it comes to anti-doping as well. Of late, it has started testing top athletes as indicated by the provisional suspensions of international medalists and stars. Even the sample collection has increased and for the first time in 2024, the number breached the 700-mark. If the sports ministry is to be believed even this year it will be above 7000 and the number of positives according to a statement would be less at around 106 (110 as of Dec 16).
According to a sports ministry report submitted in the Rajya Sabha, "NADA has increased its testing capacity considerably, 7751 dope control tests are planned in the current year, as compared to 7474 tests in 2024 and 5794 tests in 2023 including reaching the athlete at grass root and junior level." Athletics is once again on top with just 30 AAFs. And there were only five AAFs in weightlifting.
If the figures have been brought down to 110 as claimed by sports ministry then it will be a miracle.