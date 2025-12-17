WADA's latest testing figures shame India... once again

CHENNAI: India may not have topped the medals tally at the Olympics but when it comes to doping, they are right on top. In one of the most embarrassing moments for India, the country has again topped the global doping charts. As reported by this daily on August 8, India has 260 adverse analytical findings (AAF). This was confirmed when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released the testing report on Wednesday.

According to the WADA 2024 Anti-Doping Testing Figures, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) tested 7113 samples that include 537 blood samples out of which 260 returned positive (Adverse Analytical Finding) at 3.6 per cent. AAF is the positive case before the final hearing is conducted and the actual Anti-doping Rule Violation is the final outcome after hearing. In which case, the final numbers may vary a little.

What makes it even more embarrassing is that no other country has crossed the double figure mark. Next on the list is National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) of France with 91 positives, while Italy had 85. Russia and the US had 76 positive cases each.

Going by the WADA report, both in-competition and out-of-competition, urine sample collections were almost identical at 3367 and 3209, respectively. However, positive conversion in in-competition has been very high with 196 cases at 5.82 per cent while OOC numbers are 57. Among blood samples, four tested positive during in-competition and three in OOC. When it comes to National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) numbers, it has tested 7651 samples (including blood) and returned 268 positives.