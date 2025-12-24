Back with bang: RoKo slam tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy

CHENNAI: World No 1 and 2 ODI batters were returning to their respective state teams for List A matches after years and it was enough to generate hype and hoopla around the domestic fixtures, which usually go unnoticed amid the packed international schedule. Rohit Sharma, the top ODI batter, and Virat Kohli, only a rung below him in the chart, however, were around 2000kms apart from each other and playing in contrasting ambiences when they took the field for their respective teams on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy — the premier domestic 50-over tournament of the country.

For the former India captain Sharma, 20000-plus people turned up at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with fans reportedly sitting on the edge of the Rajasthan Sports Council building for the Group C Mumbai vs Sikkim match. King Kohli, who like Sharma is used to mass adulation and venues reverberating with his chants, on the contrary had to perform his artistry against Andhra in an empty BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 on the outskirts of Bengaluru with only a posse of cops apart from players and administrators in attendance. As a policy matter, fans are not allowed at the BCCI CoE Grounds so it was during the Group D fixture on Wednesday. It was, however, completely different from Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after years of hiatus when he drew more than 15000 people to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi earlier this year.

Sharma's last match in the competition was in 2018 when he played for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the semifinal at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kohli's last match in the tournament came in 2010 at the Tata Energy Research Institute Oval in Gurgaon when he captained Delhi against Services. His last List A match was in September 2013 when he captained Delhi against India Blue in the final of the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy.