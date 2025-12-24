Of responsibilities, trusting the process & being vocal: Upbeat Lovlina set for new season

You were largely on the sidelines this year, how would you sum up your year?

It was a good year. I had certain dreams, I wanted to open an academy and I worked on that. It was a special moment, starting the academy. I have been training alongside too as there are big competitions coming up. The year 2026 will be vital as there are competitions like Asian Games, CWG and Asian Championships. Before that, there's a national meet and I'm preparing for that. I have plenty of hopes for the New Year. This year was also very productive and I got to learn a great deal. When you take up more responsibilities, it gets more exciting as you get a chance to grow as a person. My dream was to lay a platform for youngsters from the Northeast and now that process has begun.

Now, there's another academy (international standard facility in Palasbari, Guwahati) coming up soon, it will be bigger and better. It will be a tie-up with the Assam government and it will begin soon. The current academy is much smaller. The one that will come up will be like the Centre of Excellence. At the moment, we have around 60-plus students.

On what inspired her to do what she has been doing -- looking to lay a platform for young kids...

As a sportsperson, most of us tend to think we can evolve to become a coach and impart lessons. But what I feel is better is that I can become a coach but I want to build a platform where it's possible to generate plenty of employment and a lot of people can be involved in sports. I also wanted to work on the grassroots and this is achievable through this (academy). Of course, I have my Olympic dream. That is also in my mind. So the upcoming year is going to be very important.

The place where I come from, I genuinely believe that I was not different from anyone else. Like me, there were many kids who could do well. In my village (she is originally from Baromukhia, Golaghat district in Assam), the kids tend to turn hopeless and they have no dreams. If such talents can be given a space to express themselves, it will be a very big thing for me.

Also, my dream is to visit different villages and build small centres where kids can get basic facilities in order to train. It's not just the kids, aspiring coaches can also learn and grow, senior players can also get a role of some kind in the academy. It's a big dream.