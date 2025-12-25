Experimenting combinations with eyes on series win

"We tried to be as settled as possible during the ODI World Cup as well. Six months down the line there is a T20 World Cup and we are very well aware of certain things, what we need to do and in what direction we want to take this T20 side," Muzumdar said on the eve of the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. "Trying out a lot of stuff, making sure that we are well and truly settled before the World Cup."

"We consistently talk about improving in all the three facets of the game. In fact, there is a fourth one now, which is fitness. Nothing in particular about one facet of the game. We are a progressive side, constantly we are trying to improve day by day," he said.

What India will also have to manage is the workload of their pacers as they will be playing the Women's Premier League, then the multi-format series in Australia, which includes a Test match in Perth before the England tour. There, too, they will play a Test at Lord's shortly after the T20 World Cup. As things stand, India have three pacers in the squad, their other regular pace-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is in BCCI CoE after a long injury lay-off but is expected to make a comeback in WPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. And if she is fit, she is likely to make the trip Down Under.

Which is why, the team management is willing to experiment and while doing enough things right to keep winning. Even in the ongoing series, they chased twice and would want to bat first at some point, but the first priority remains winning. And a win on Friday will help India seal the series, allowing them to experiment a little more in the remaining two games. After all, the last thing they would want to do is figure out combination in the middle of a World Cup as they had to during the title-winning campaign in India.