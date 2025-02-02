Winner in 2023, hero in 2025: The journey of G Trisha

For Reddy, the surreal moment hasn't sunk in. All he could express was how ecstatic he was. "Very very happy," Ramireddy told The New Indian Express from Kuala Lumpur. "She had worked so hard for this in the last couple of years. I knew she would do well," he added.

While the dream of winning a WC came true in South Africa two years ago when India won the inaugural edition of the U19 WC, this victory will remain special. In 2023, Trisha, despite being the third highest run-getter for India, was not the central figure of the campaign. Here, however, she was the protagonist of India's title defence.

With 309 runs in seven innings at 77.25 average and 147.14 strike rate, first player to score a century in the U19 T20 WC, and seven wickets, Trisha was at the core of the Niki Prasad-led side's unbeaten run to triumph.

The numbers, the runs were never in question, and neither was the talent. Trisha has been an anointed prodigy right from the age of 12. But her strike rate and the way she took down bowlers in the powerplay make her a different player from what she was two years ago.

In fact even when she didn't find a team in the recent Women's Premier League auction, Trisha understood what was needed, put her head down and worked on it. That is one quality Trisha has always had, whether when she joined St John’s Coaching Foundation under P Srinivas at a very young age, or while training at Coaching Beyond with former India fielding coach R Sridhar in the past few years.

"She attended trials for many of the WPL teams but she didn't get a chance. It exposed her to the challenges lying ahead for her. She was very disappointed when she didn't get in WPL. But then the chat we had was, don't focus on WPL. You focus on winning the World Cup for India. That will come to you. The franchisees should come after you. You should not be running behind the franchisees. That is how you should prepare yourself. That is always the conversation we had. And on our side, the effort was to improve her as a person. Because cricket is a game of failures. So how to handle setbacks, how to communicate better, how to improve the leadership qualities in you. Because those kinds of things are what I was focussing on in the last one year," Sridhar told The New Indian Express.