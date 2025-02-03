Doncic thanks 'special' Mavericks fans after shock trade to Lakers

LOS ANGELES: Slovenian star Luka Doncic said Sunday he thought he'd spend his entire NBA career in Dallas, thanking fans in Texas for making it feel like home a day after the Mavericks abruptly traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level," Doncic wrote in a message to fans posted on X. "I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship.

"The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the US for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home."

Doncic, a EuroLeague MVP as a teenager, has established himself as a star since arriving in Dallas in 2018.