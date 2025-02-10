Can Root be the answer to England's ODI woes?

CUTTACK: When Joe Root was trapped on the pads trying to play Ravindra Jadeja off the backfoot in Nagpur, it seemed like he had joined an already struggling England batting line-up who hadn’t been able to take on the Indian spinners.

But before that innings, Root hadn’t played a single One Day International in over 14 months. His last outing in the 50-over format was against Pakistan during the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in Kolkata. Understandably, he was a bit rusty.

Fortunately, it was just that. In the time since the ODI World Cup, Root has not just piled on runs for fun in Test cricket but also has climbed several peaks. By and large, he had been the best run-getter in the world in this period while also becoming the best England has ever produced. At the other end of the spectrum, he was playing T20 leagues for fun. In fact, even before coming to India, Root was in South Africa, playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20 League.

While he has a pragmatic understanding on where he stands as a T20I batter, there is no question about Root’s credentials in ODIs. If anything, he was perhaps the missing piece of the troubling approach England has taken in the format. And it showed on Sunday as Root portrayed a sense of comfort in not just handling Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel but also keeping the scoreboard moving.

Even when someone like Brook was struggling to rotate the strike against Jadeja, Root kept pushing for the quick singles and doubles as he always has. When he was batting against spinners, it seemed as if his feet were in auto drive mode. He used the crease to the fullest, judged the lengths with ease while moving forward and backward to pick up the singles. In a knock that lasted 72 balls, Root ran 37 singles and four doubles apart from the six fours he hit on his way to a quiet 69.