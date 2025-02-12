Clean sweep yet questions remain for India before Champions Trophy

AHMEDABAD: THE team's original No. 4 making runs as an opener (Shubman Gill). The team's reserve No. 4 becoming the enforcer in the middle-overs (Shreyas Iyer). The team's first XIth hour replacement potentially taking the new ball (Harshit Rana). A player in the original 15 likely to start on the bench (Arshdeep Singh) The team's second XIth hour replacement potentially figuring in the first choice XI (Varun Chakravarthy). The team's original opener watching the Champions Trophy on TV (Yashasvi Jaiswal). The team's first-choice non-travelling pacer deemed not worthy of taking the new ball (Mohammed Siraj). A pacer fresh from a long-term injury entrusted with the task of picking new-ball wickets (Mohammed Shami). Five spinners... FIVE. Zero left-handers in the top four, the only top-order at the Champions Trophy with such a skewed squad construction...

... forget the fact that India did manage to sweep the series against England. Their muddled planning and XIth hour replacements for the Champions Trophy has shown a team management caught in two minds. They have actively pivoted from from one strategy to a totally different one inside a month. When they initially named the side for the Champions Trophy in January, they plumped for Jaiswal's attributes as an opener even though he had never played in the format. One Shreyas innings -- admittedly a match-shifting one — changed Jaiswal's role from opening the batting to water-carrier to now not even making the airport. You can make a case for saying the right decision was reached — on numbers alone, he has been one of the best enforcers through the middle-overs over the last two years or so — but that's the kind of reactive decision-making teams generally avoid.

If Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Co. wanted a left-right combination at the selection meeting, one innings shouldn't have been able to change that mindset. Or were they already flip-flopping over their decision to pick Jaiswal? "We picked Jaiswal on the basis of what he has shown in the last few months despite not playing ODI cricket," Rohit had said when the preliminary CT squad was announced. "He has been picked on potential and sometimes you have to do that... you try and make the best team to win games in different situations and I feel with these guys you can have that." If Jaiswal was picked on 'potential', 'what he has shown in the last few months' and on a 'feeling of him being in the best team', him being dropped feels like a kneejerk reaction. At best.