Old pals Nizar & Azhar propel Kerala into Ranji semifinals

CHENNAI: When Jammu and Kashmir left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq dismissed Aditya Sarwate in the 84th over, Kerala, with only four wickets remaining, had to see off more than 40 overs to draw their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal tie in Pune on Wednesday. The equation was clear. Thanks to their one-run first innings lead, Kerala needed a draw while J&K had to secure a win to progress to the semifinals.

It was then the 30-year-old Mohammed Azharuddeen joined Salman Nizar, 27, in the middle. A long partnership was the need of the hour and who else was better suited for the job than the duo of Azharuddeen and Nizar, whose long association dates back to 2011 when they first met at the now defunct KCA Elite Academy in Kochi.

The two grinded out for more than 42 overs to deny their opponents an outright win and help Kerala into their only second semifinal of the premier domestic tournament. In the process, Nizar (44 off 162 balls) and Azhar (118-ball 67) also stitched together an unbroken 115-run partnership for the seventh wicket. The last time Kerala played in a Ranji semifinal was in 2018-19 when they lost the match to the eventual champions Vidarbha.

Bijumon N, who was in-charge of the Elite Academy in 2011, never had an iota of doubt on the potential of his wards — Nizar and Azhar — and says it's good to see them becoming saviours of the state team after so many years. "Azhar joined Kottayam academy while Salman was selected for Kochi in 2009. In 2011, they came together to be a part of the Elite Academy in its inaugural year in Kochi. We had a talented bunch of budding cricketers then and I am really proud to see them representing the state and also helping the team to enter the semifinal," Bijumon, who has now joined Coaching Beyond in Odisha, told this daily.

Nizar and Azhar made their Ranji debut in 2015 though a season apart but the latter leaped ahead with blitzkrieg knocks in T20s that eventually landed him an IPL contract. The duo blew hot and cold in first-class cricket but managed to stay in contention even 10 years later with useful contributions, even though it was sporadic.