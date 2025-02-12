Pruning TOPS list, incentives to Indian coaches core issues at MOC meet

CHENNAI: Finally, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) had a more intense meeting on Tuesday. The newly-constituted MOC had its first meeting that was seen more as an orientation in early January but on Tuesday seemed to be intense where important decisions had been taken. The focus was LA 2028 and as pointed out by this newspaper, they are already six months late. The Paris Olympics got over in August.

Some of the agendas of the MOC meeting were to “finalise TOPS Core and Development groups; performance review timeline; processes of hiring coaches and support staff and emphasis on hiring of Olympic world level athletes as coaches; payment of OPA to TOPS athletes, etc”.

Since the end of the Olympics and modest performance of India, eyes were on the weeding out process of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes in both Core and Development group. At the time of Paris, the list included a total of 179 athletes including 59 para-athletes. Among the 120 Core Olympic athletes, 32 track and field and 26 shooters top the chart. The Development group has 130 players with shooting and boxing heading the numbers. The MOC and the TOPS had been considering athletes’ request on a case-to-case basis. TOPS is sports ministry's flagship programme to help and assist country's top athletes.

The TOPS list is expected to be trimmed and if sources are to be believed it could be around 50 athletes in Olympic sports. As pointed out by this newspaper, TOPS needs to take a hard decision on non-performers. The Development group too might see new names though the numbers will remain more than Core group this time. Creating a healthy bench strength is what the officials are looking at. In all likelihood there could be at least two or three top squash players’ names in Core group as the sport is considered as medal hopes in the LA 2028.