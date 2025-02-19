Formula One great Lewis Hamilton 'invigorated' by Ferrari move ahead of new season

LONDON: Lewis Hamilton said he felt "invigorated" and "full of life" following a move to Ferrari as his new car was unveiled in front of some 15,000 raucous fans during the 2025 Formula One season launch at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton has left Mercedes after 12 seasons to join the Italian giants for the upcoming campaign that starts with next month's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Ferrari have been ever present throughout Formula One's 75-year history and the prospect of winning a record eighth drivers' championship with the 'Scuderia' has clearly proved enticing for 40-year-old British motorsport great Hamilton.

"The word I am thinking of is invigorated because I feel so full of life and so much energy because everything is new and I'm just focused on what is up ahead," said Hamilton in a brief on-stage interview -- Ferrari are holding a press conference at their Maranello headquarters on Wednesday.

"I'm so proud to be part of the team, something new and exciting for me," he added following his first public appearance in Ferrari's traditional red racing colours.

His words echoed those of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who earlier Tuesday told reporters his old rival could be "reborn" at Ferrari where he will join Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton ended his more than two-year wait for a win with victory on home soil at the British Grand Prix in July.

Yet he still finished a mammoth 214 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings as his time at Mercedes -- where he won six titles -- came to a disappointing end.