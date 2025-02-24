How an Indian hockey goalkeeper used the life of a 1971 hero to motivate himself

BHUBANESWAR: Whenever Suraj Karkera feels a little low, he turns to his book shelf for inspiration. He frequently reads biographies — 'Invictus: Nelson Mandela and the Game that Made a Nation' is a favourite — for motivation. One such autobiography moved him to such an extent he was compelled to meet and talk to the author. Ian Cardozo, a decorated Army Major who played a big role in the 1971 War against Pakistan.

This was around the time when Karkera had lost his place in the side. These days, Karkera is battling with Krishan Pathak to be the No. 1 custodian for the national team. A couple of years ago, when PR Sreejesh was the numero uno, Karkera, after making his senior debut in 2017, was out of the picture.

The life of a reserve goalkeeper can be a tough gig and Karkera knew he had to be patient, show some resilience. One day, he chanced upon '1971: Stories of Grit and Glory From the Indo-Pak War'. After reading it, he got in touch with Cardozo and requested a meeting. "This was about two years ago," Karkera says.

"I connected with him for a few reasons. The journey he has been through, losing his leg at such a young age, becoming the first differently-abled officer to reach the rank of Major general. How in all the physical tests, he managed to beat a lot of able-bodied officers, it showed his resilience and never-give-up attitude. Also, he was a Bombay boy who used to play hockey back in the day. That connection between two people who play hockey."