Premier League champions-elect Liverpool leave mark on Man City

MANCHESTER: Tired of finishing second best to Manchester City, Liverpool took revenge on the English champions with a 2-0 victory at the Etihad on Sunday to strike a potentially decisive blow in the Premier League title race.

Arne Slot's men enjoy a commanding 11-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, whose 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday realistically ended their challenge to win the league for the first time in 21 years.

Liverpool know themselves the pain of such a drought despite being one of the giants of the English game.

Thirty years passed between their 18th top-flight title in 1990 and 19th in the coronavirus-impacted 2019/20 season.

Now they are on course to match Manchester United's record of 20 thanks to a Slot's smooth transition as the successor to Jurgen Klopp.

The German seemed an impossible act to follow after his emotional Anfield goodbye at the end of last season.

Klopp led Liverpool out of the wilderness back to the top of the English and European game during a nine-year spell in charge.

"No-one saw us as a title contender when we started in the beginning of the season," said Slot on the common perception of the impact Klopp's departure would have.

However, Klopp left behind a core of Premier League winners in Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title," said Salah.

Klopp crucially also oversaw a rejuvenation of the Liverpool squad in his final 18 months with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo to allow Slot to hit the ground running.