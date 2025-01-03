Coach of the hour: Deepali delighted with 'very special' recognition

CHENNAI: Away from prying eyes, Deepali Desphande has had quite a sojourn in the last decade or so. The former rifle shooter-turned-coach has been part of the ups and downs the sport has experienced during that period. She has endured rainy days along with the shooters, most notably during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and she has also been the first to recognise their moments in the sun. In short, she has been one of the vital cogs behind the sport's upswing in the country. Fittingly, Deepali is now in the spotlight. Her dedication to the sport that she is passionate about has been recognised as she is set to be handed the prestigious Dronacharya Award soon.

Deepali is naturally filled with gratitude at the moment and welcomes this recognition. "Nobody works for the award. We work for wins and medals. But Arjuna, Dronacharya Awards have a history. It has been there for a long time. For the people outside your sport, everyone identifies you through this achievement. That's what makes it very special. Once you get it, everyone identifies that with the work that you have put in. That is very important and it's more important for your family and friends, who are not into the field, but always rooting for you," the amiable coach, who's also passionate about painting, said.

Having joined the national setup as a junior coach in 2012, it's no exaggeration to say that Deepali has had a hand in transforming numerous young potential shooters into champions. In the Paris Olympics, Deepali had as many as four shooters, who trained under her, in the national squad with one of them — Swapnil Kusale — going on to capture a bronze medal. In fact, both Deepali and Swapnil will be part of the awards function in New Delhi as the latter was also listed for the Arjuna Award.

Deepali and the shooters might have prospered in Paris but they have had to shed plenty of tears, and sweat along the way. That has only added to her wisdom. "You will fail more than you succeed, especially in sports. You just have to keep walking. Just check your path, if you are on the right path and if you're confident, it doesn't matter. In the end, everything comes around and everything falls in place," she noted.

One of the primary reasons why she is reaping the fruits of her hard work and dedication is her family. She's grateful to have that support system. "As a coach, I travelled much more than I used to do as an athlete. My daughter was also growing up and I couldn't keep up with social obligations most of the time. All my family members have been really supportive. My brothers have been a rock as well."