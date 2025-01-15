India Open: Lesson in defeat for young Indian shuttlers

NEW DELHI: Badminton at the elite level is unforgiving.

Malvika Bansod and Priyanshu Rajawat can attest to that. While facing elite-status opponents in their respective matches in the ongoing India Open on Wednesday, the singles specialists went toe-to-toe to leave a notable impression. Although that didn't stop them from being on the losing side, they walked away with a valuable lesson or two.

Malvika stood against Han Yue, the World No 3 shuttler from China while Priyanshu locked horns with Kodai Naraoka, the World No 6 from Japan. Under normal circumstances, a first-round loss is something that can be soul-crushing. But for someone like Malvika and Priyanshu, the manner in which they operated on the day was uplifting.

Malvika's game had grace written all over it, especially in the opening stanza. The 23-year-old southpaw was manipulating the shuttle with plenty of poise. Despite a healthy dose of crafty work, Malvika found herself in survival mode towards the end (two game points against her). However, she remained unfazed and went on to pocket the game.

Han was a different beast at the start of the second game. Ruthless and efficient, there was a clear gap in quality between the two then. But Malvika yet again displayed quality to escape from a situation of hopelessness to flip the script. But she could not sustain that quality this time, thereby conceding the game to the Chinese shuttler.

The third game was as engaging as the opening two games but eventually, Han proved to be too powerful on the day. The score read 22-20, 16-21, 11-21 in Han's favour.