Record-shattering day in Rajkot as India women complete clean sweep

CHENNAI: It was yet another day of shattering records in Rajkot as India women beat Ireland in the third and final ODI to win the series 3-0 on Wednesday. It began with Smriti Mandhana scoring the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman — in 70 balls — and ended with the team's largest victory margin in the 50-over format — 304 runs.

In between the two high points, a whole lot happened as well. Pratika Rawal continued her good form, registering her first ODI century. She went on to smash 154 runs in 129 balls, finishing the series with 310 runs. Fittingly, she was also the player of the series. India posted 435/5, their highest total in ODIs and fourth highest by any team, before dismissing Ireland for a meagre 131.

At one point, it even looked like 500 was possible. Mandhana and Rawal started in such a fashion that bowlers were shown no mercy. The skipper, in particular, was batting at a strike rate well over 160. Once the powerplay was done, there was a bit of a slow down, but Mandhana went past Harmanpreet Kaur's 87-ball hundred to secure the Indian record. Even as she fell, India promoted Richa Ghosh to keep the momentum going. Rawal brought up her century, Ghosh her fifty and India had reached 300 in the 36th over. When it looked like Rawal had a chance to convert it into a double ton, she fell. India added 85 runs in the last ten overs, finishing with 435/5.

Happening in Rajkot, the ODI series had been a paradise for the batters with flat tracks and little help for the bowlers. In the absence of Kaur, who was rested, Mandhana led the team from the front as India tried to find some answers in the lead up to the ODI World Cup. Even as Shafali Verma continued to pile on runs in the domestic circuit, the emergence of Rawal has given team management the option if they need her. Then there is of course Jemimah Rodrigues scoring her first ODI ton. The focus will now shift to the Women's Premier League with India's next international assignment being in England four months later.

Brief scores: India 435/5 in 50 ovs (Rawal 154, Mandhana 135; Prendergast 2/71) bt Ireland 131 all out in 31.4 ovs (Forbes 41; Deepti 3/27, Tanuja 2/31).