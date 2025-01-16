After World Cup, India's kho kho players dream of Olympic entry

NEW DELHI: The ancient game of kho kho is enjoying a resurgence in India, with players and organisers of the first Kho Kho World Cup hoping their efforts will secure the sport's place in the Olympics.

Kho kho, a catch-me-if-you-can tag sport, has been played for more than 2,000 years across southern Asia but only saw its rules formalised in the early 20th century.

It was played as a demonstration sport at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin but did not gather enough support to be included in the Summer Games and since then has been largely eclipsed by India's ferocious love of cricket.

Nearly a century later, enthusiasts have sought to raise its profile with the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup featuring teams from 23 nations competing in India's capital New Delhi.

The tournament's opening ceremony saw a gala of song, dance and an Olympic-style team parade, reflecting the aspirations of organisers and athletes to take the sport global.

"My elder sister played the sport, but was not able to pursue her dreams," Indian women's team player Nasreen Shaikh, 26, told AFP.

"We have crossed the first barrier of playing in a World Cup. The next big step would be an entry in the Olympics."

Kho kho is traditionally played outside on a rectangular court, divided in two by a line that connects two poles at either end of the field.

Teams switch between attack and defence, with the former chasing and tagging defending players around the field.

Only one player can give chase at a time and attacking players can only move in one direction around the court, forcing them to tag in team-mates crouched on the centre line to take over pursuit.

The match is won by whichever team can gain the most points, primarily by tagging defenders faster than the opposing team.