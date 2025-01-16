Walk in the park for Yamaguchi-inspired teen sensation from Japan

NEW DELHI: In the late afternoon session, the local fans, who had thronged in large numbers, were turning up the volume at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall here. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, in action on Court 1, were their primary focus. Anupama Upadhyaya, the 19-year-old singles player from the country, also had a share of the attention in the ongoing India Open.

Anupama had all the intangible support, but she was reduced to collecting the shuttles for most part of the match. Up against Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki, who's a year younger to her, Anupama was simply no match for Miyazaki, a shuttler who has been exhibiting maturity beyond her years to undergo a meteoric rise in the women's singles category of the BWF circuit.

Despite being just 18, Miyazaki was not distracted one bit by the atmosphere surrounding her. At the onset, the Osaka-origin took her time to warm to the occasion and conceded some soft points. But once she found her tune, the gulf in class between the two teenagers was as clear as daylight. Like a seasoned veteran, Miyazaki was making Anupama play the chasing game, handing her a harsh lesson in the process. Miyazaki swiftly went on to end Anupama's misery, pocketing the match with a 21-6, 21-9 score-line in just 28 minutes.

Japan have some celebrated names in the women's singles category at the moment. Nozomhi Okuhara, Akane Yamaguchi, former world champions, are the two that spring to mind instantly. Miyazaki is reckoned by many to have sprung up from the same mould.