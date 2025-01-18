India Open: Satwik-Chirag crash out in semis

NEW DELHI: It was quite an anti-climatic finish. A match that promised so much for India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ended on a tame note. In the final act, Satwik misjudged a disguised flick serve by his opponent on Saturday and that sealed the Indian duo's fate in the ongoing Indian Open here. The score on the big screen read 21-18, 21-14 in favour of Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, their opponents on the day. It was certainly not what the fans were hoping for.

Just 30 or so minutes before that development, the former World No 1 partnership had walked into the playing arena here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall and the crowd had lost their voice while rooting for them. It was an ideal setting for the home duo.

But the Malaysian pair turned out to be spoilsports for the fans. The fast-paced match finished with a score-line of 21-18, 21-14 in just 37 minutes. The Malaysian duo (ranked World No 3) were sharp, especially in front of the net, and never let Satwik and Chirag gain control of the proceedings. They regularly employed the flick service to upset the Indian duo's rhythm.