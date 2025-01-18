Tech-Cricket Synergy: Pichai joins Silicon Valley consortium to buy a London team in The Hundred

In a strategic move that bridges technology and cricket, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has joined a consortium of India-born Silicon Valley business leaders bidding for a London-based team in The Hundred, England's fast-paced cricket league. The group is offering over £80 million ($97 million) to acquire either the Oval Invincibles or the London Spirit, reported Bloomberg.

The group is led by Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, and Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of India’s Times Internet Ltd., with additional backing from tech leaders such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen. The only non-Indian executive in the consortium is Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban, despite being a prominent figure in Silicon Valley.

The bidders are targeting The Hundred’s growing appeal among younger fans and families, aiming to capitalise on new revenue opportunities in cricket’s traditional home. The London Spirit, which plays at Lord’s, and the Oval Invincibles, based at The Oval, both hold significant appeal due to their iconic venues and established fan bases.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is looking to sell a 49% stake in its eight teams within The Hundred, with the possibility of full ownership. The auction, managed by investment bank Raine Group, has attracted global interest following the league’s success since its 2021 launch. The Hundred’s unique 100-ball format has broadened its demographic, appealing to families and younger audiences.

Pichai’s involvement highlights his personal connection to cricket, a sport he grew up playing in India. His bid adds to a trend of Indian-origin tech leaders expanding cricket's global presence, with Nadella and Narayen previously investing in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the U.S., indicating growing interest in non-traditional cricket markets.

The Hundred, with its fast-paced format, has already drawn over 2 million spectators across multiple venues and generates around £60 million annually for the ECB through broadcast deals, ticket sales, and sponsorships. The final decision on the London-based teams is expected soon, with the ECB poised to secure investments that could further elevate the sport's appeal both domestically and internationally, especially with high-profile figures like Pichai and Nadella involved.