India Open: World No 1 An Se-Young lives up to billing

NEW DELHI: Pornpawee Chochuwong stood bemused in the middle of the court. The Thai shuttler was digging deep into her available resources trying out every trick that she has learnt over the years against South Korea's An Se-Young, but it was simply not generating the desired results at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, here.

Chochuwong, who was making her maiden appearance in the final of a BWF Super 750-level meet during the India Open on Sunday, was employing every trick in the book -- flick shots, drop shots and smashes -- but An remained unruffled and dealt every question that Chochuwong had to offer with poise.

It was clear that Chochuwong, who's ranked World No 12, was fighting a losing battle and An eventually coasted to a comfortable victory. The score-line, 21-12, 21-9, said it all.

Such has been An's form and she has made a habit of crushing opponents. Chochuwong, who had done very well to reach the summit match, was the latest shuttler to feel An's power. The latter was simply living in the moment and enjoying every point at Chochuwong's expense. The crowd went into a frenzy as An, who was forced to retire mid-match due to injury issues in the 2024 edition of the event, crossed the finish line. The crowd's goodwill was not lost on An. "I could bring out my best because of all the support from the crowd. It was a good match and I really enjoyed it," a visibly delighted An told reporters after the match.

With Sunday's outcome, the South Korean now has two titles in two events this season. Last season, the 22-year-old had attained legendary status by winning the Olympic gold, besides winning four other titles. Despite all the success, the learning process hasn't stopped for the World No 1. "I was just looking to give my best. I was looking to learn small details in every match, things that could help me get results like this," An said.