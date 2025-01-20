From drought-prone village to WHIL: Rutuja Pisal story

Coming from a humble family where her father is an employee at the TVS company in Phaltan and a homemaker mother, Pisal represented India in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 where they won the title for the very first time. Playing alongside Phalke, and superstars like Deepika and Sunelita Toppo, Pisal was instrumental in India's win. She was also part of India's squad for the 2024 Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman where India came close to winning the championship, before faltering against the Netherlands in the final. In that tournament, Pisal was India's second-highest goal scorer behind Deepika Soreng.

With every new opportunity the 22-year-old has gained the confidence to help her make the most of her chances. "When you reach the next level, with the way you play, confidence increases. And I pushed myself every time I did not get selected for a series or other event. My friends have also helped me grow. I keep chatting with them trying to know what I can do better and then work on it. That helps build confidence," she mentioned.