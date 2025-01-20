Pritam Kotal set to make Chennaiyin FC debut

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will face league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday for a high-stakes Indian Super League clash.

The match will present the first opportunity for the Chennaiyin fans to see new signing Pritam Kotal in action after the defender joined from Kerala Blasters FC. Should he make an appearance, Kotal will face his former side Mohun Bagan and assistant coach Noel Wilson is hoping for a quick impact from the experienced Indian defender. "Most of this season we have not had a settled defence. We have been forced into changes due to injuries or suspensions. Owen (Coyle) knows better but Pritam (Kotal) coming in will help us better in defence. Attack-wise we have done well, and I am sure Pritam will make our defence stronger,'' said Noel Wilson at a press briefing on Monday.

The Marina Machans are only seven points adrift of a playoff spot after 16 games played. However, with plenty more to come, Wilson is sure that the side can make up that difference, considering the form the players have shown earlier in the season.

"Every game is important for us. We have plenty of games still to get into the top four and nothing is impossible yet. If Chennaiyin FC are in top form, we can take on any team, and we have shown that already. If we focus on the late goals we have conceded and stop them, we will get results. Coach Owen is constantly motivating the players, it is upto them now to perform on the field," Wilson added.

Midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, a former teammate of Kotal at Mohun Bagan welcomed the Indian international into the side and believed that his experience ill be handy for CFC.

"Pritam Da is a great player. Most of the players here are under 25, so he's going to be a huge help, especially for the young players who can look up to him. He's a hugely experienced player and he'll be a good addition to the team," Hnamte said.

Assistant coach Wilson confirmed Chennaiyin's next match might feature the return of captain Ryan Edwards, who is back from illness and training with the team. However, he threw doubt over Lukas Brambilla's availability after the playmaker sustained a strong tackle to his ankle in the previous game.