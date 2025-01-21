Focus on returning Shami in first T20I vs England

CHENNAI: The last time Mohammed Shami took the new ball for India, more than a billion hopes soared. Shami, unlike the rest of the 2023 ODI World Cup, took the new ball ahead of Mohammed Siraj in the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the night of November 19.

At that time, there was no inclination that Shami would not put on India colours for another 14 months. It has been a long, frustrating lay-off to say the least. In March, he was on track to make a comeback in October for the New Zealand Tests. When India played the first Test in Bengaluru, Shami was training with them on the sidelines with a strapped knee. He sat at the National Cricket Academy and watched India lose a home Test series for the first time since he made his debut.

Even as he tried to make a comeback in the domestic circuit, pushing himself to get on a plane for Australia, swelling in the knee did not help. In his defence, Shami did everything he could but it just did not happen. With questions over the veteran pacer coming up at every press conference, India captain Rohit Sharma even said in Brisbane that the update should come from the NCA to clarify things.

By the time the Boxing Day Test came along, the update also came stating that left knee had minor swelling and that he had not been deemed fit for the rest of the series. India lost the series 1-3 while Shami was in India watching from half a world away. The bigger blow was Jasprit Bumrah's back spasm.

Which, at this point, has left India with desperate hope of a Shami comeback for the Champions Trophy. Understandably, the BCCI wants to manage his return to international cricket and it begins at the Eden Gardens against England in the first T20I on Wednesday.