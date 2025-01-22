LA28 in mind, ACTC for 4 years; focus on NSF good health

Though the four-year programme has been welcomed by the NSFs, the thing that is irking the NSFs is the so-called 'performance-based' grants, which the minister announced. However, it is understood that the grant rating will not be based on performance alone. It will consider all those parameters that are listed out in the sports code as well. "A 360 degree approach," is what the sports minister said. The rating points will be given for governance and transparency, for leadership and vision and election process (whether proper procedures were followed). Also there will be negative marking for doping and age fraud.

The rating will also depend on their ability to host competitions, both national and international. Basically, the overall efficiency of the NSF will be evaluated through a points system. According to some NSFs, the minister has also announced that they would be given an office in New Delhi.



Local coaches or Indian coaches would be getting more chances to be part of national camps in various National Centre of Excellences (NCOEs). The ministry also stressed on the need to upscale national coaches through different programmes.

Adille Sumariwalla, one of the founding-member of the Mission Olympic Cell, attended the meeting and said it was a very productive and fruitful meeting. "The sports minister explained the roles of each of the stakeholders, like NSF, state association, the corporate and what is required of them to optimise performance," he said. "The NSFs have been told that all assistance will be given and in return they need performance. He also said that NSFs should avoid fighting and going to court."