LA28 in mind, ACTC for 4 years; focus on NSF good health

The flagship annual calendar for training and competition (ACTC) plan for four years, hosting of international competitions and conducting national leagues for player identification and development were some of the talking points of the meeting between the sports minister and the National Sports Federations (NSFs) in New Delhi on Tuesday. And, of course, the NSFs rating system. The rating, however, includes not just performance of players or athletes, it's about the overall health of a federation that includes good governance, transparency, election processes and all those points that are listed out in the National Sports Development Code of India (2011).
After the Paris Olympics setback where India could not match Tokyo in terms of medals won, the sports ministry sat down for a brain-storming session with all the recognized NSFs, five days after a meeting with around 40 corporate houses. As reported by this newspaper, the sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, called for the meeting and spoke to the recognized NSFs where some radical ideas were discussed to usher in change -- more to do with transparency and accountability to enhance performance. He has also called for another meeting in three months, this time it will be for two days where NSFs will get time to put across their ideas.
The minister said the LA2028 would be the urgent priority followed by the other subsequent Olympics. This also includes building for the 2036 Olympics, which India is keen to host. One such point discussed was a four-year plan – Olympic cycle for each sport.
Apart from the performance-based grants for NSFs, the sports ministry stressed on the need to bring in changes to the ACTC. The yearly ACTC should be replaced by a four-year vision Olympic plan. The plan is to not limit ACTC for one year. It is understood the vision should be for LA 2028 because it's a continuous process. This year all the major competitions leading up to the Asian Games next year and then the Olympic qualification will begin for most sports leading to the Olympics.
It is understood that the ministry would also want more focus on junior athletes as well. This way the bench strength that is lacking in some sports can be increased. The ministry would want NSFs to take a holistic approach while preparing for LA2028.
Another aspect touched upon was the competition calendar. It should be in place at least three months before competitions and must be advertised well. This will give time to athletes to prepare.
The sports ministry wants NSFs to focus on hosting international competitions and domestic leagues in the line of kabaddi and hockey. This is aimed at broad-basing the pool and helping in talent identification and development. However, there is a flipside to this. All sports may not be league-friendly and there have been instances when leagues have to be stopped because of sustainability issues.
Though the four-year programme has been welcomed by the NSFs, the thing that is irking the NSFs is the so-called 'performance-based' grants, which the minister announced. However, it is understood that the grant rating will not be based on performance alone. It will consider all those parameters that are listed out in the sports code as well. "A 360 degree approach," is what the sports minister said. The rating points will be given for governance and transparency, for leadership and vision and election process (whether proper procedures were followed). Also there will be negative marking for doping and age fraud.
The rating will also depend on their ability to host competitions, both national and international. Basically, the overall efficiency of the NSF will be evaluated through a points system. According to some NSFs, the minister has also announced that they would be given an office in New Delhi.
Local coaches or Indian coaches would be getting more chances to be part of national camps in various National Centre of Excellences (NCOEs). The ministry also stressed on the need to upscale national coaches through different programmes.
Adille Sumariwalla, one of the founding-member of the Mission Olympic Cell, attended the meeting and said it was a very productive and fruitful meeting. "The sports minister explained the roles of each of the stakeholders, like NSF, state association, the corporate and what is required of them to optimise performance," he said. "The NSFs have been told that all assistance will be given and in return they need performance. He also said that NSFs should avoid fighting and going to court."
Though not much headway was made right after the Olympics in Paris where India had a modest outing, this year has started in earnest. The MOC has been reconstituted and had its meeting in the first week of January. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) got a new executive officer (CEO), an Olympian NS Johal last month (December) and a few meetings to discuss the future.