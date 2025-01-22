Ranji calling: India stars in game

CHENNAI: When Rohit Sharma takes the field for Mumbai on Thursday during the penultimate group stage Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu & Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Mumbai, he would have achieved an unique feat. Still India's captain in the longest format, Rohit will be the first national skipper to play a Ranji game since Anil Kumble in late 2007.

Since Kumble, there have been three full-time Test captains - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit - and several stand-in ones but it has taken a little over 17 years for another captain to play Ranji. Rohit will not be the only star India player in action, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yashasvi Jaiswal also will play for their respective teams. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj are expected to play the last round of matches.

The topic of star India players not playing domestic cricket has surfaced time and again in the past decade. However, following the clean sweep against New Zealand at home and a 1-3 loss in Australia, the BCCI made a ten-point guidelines for the players, which included an IPL ban and non-selection should they not take part in domestic cricket.

Former chief selector Sunil Joshi felt the Ranji Trophy is getting the attention it deserves. “Finally, Ranji Trophy is getting its respect. Players come and go, Ranji will never go,” Joshi told TNIE. “Because players who want to play Ranji and there are players who have a dream of playing for India. They have to go through the domestic grind. And the same players, after representing the country, if they are out of form, they don't have anything else other than coming back to Ranji and performing. Again, it's my personal view. Players should respect Ranji Trophy. Whenever they get an opportunity to play, they should play,” he added.