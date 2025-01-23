Draft sports bill: Sports regulatory board may be renamed, change in age

CHENNAI: There might be some changes to the proposed National Sports Governance Bill 2024 before it is tabled in the Parliament. The overall tenet is expected to remain more or less the same. The sports ministry on October 10 put out the draft Sports Governance Bill in the public domain seeking comments and suggestions. There were discussions with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the National Sports Federations (NSFs) as well where suggestions were sought.

A new draft proposal in circulation among stakeholders suggests that the Sports Regulatory Board of India, something the NSFs and the IOA were not comfortable with, could be replaced by a National Sports Board. The board, according to the proposed bill, is expected to act as central regulatory authority responsible for granting recognition to NSFs and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards. The powers will remain the same. However, in case of de-affiliation and other matters, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or an International Federations should be consulted. Even the formation of an ad hoc normalization committee should be done in consultation with the IOC or an IF (for NSFs).

Another change could be in the age. Earlier, the proposed bill had talked about filing nomination until the age of 70 but this too is expected to be tweaked. A person can contest election between the age of 70 and 75. This could be a significant change. But the tenure, as highlighted by this newspaper, remains the same. A two four-year term and a cooling off of four years is enough to contest elections again.