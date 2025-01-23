Draft sports bill: Sports regulatory board may be renamed, change in age

CHENNAI: There might be some changes to the proposed National Sports Governance Bill 2024 before it is tabled in the Parliament. The overall tenet is expected to remain more or less the same. The sports ministry on October 10 put out the draft Sports Governance Bill in the public domain seeking comments and suggestions. There were discussions with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the National Sports Federations (NSFs) as well where suggestions were sought.
A new draft proposal in circulation among stakeholders suggests that the Sports Regulatory Board of India, something the NSFs and the IOA were not comfortable with, could be replaced by a National Sports Board. The board, according to the proposed bill, is expected to act as central regulatory authority responsible for granting recognition to NSFs and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards. The powers will remain the same. However, in case of de-affiliation and other matters, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or an International Federations should be consulted. Even the formation of an ad hoc normalization committee should be done in consultation with the IOC or an IF (for NSFs).
Another change could be in the age. Earlier, the proposed bill had talked about filing nomination until the age of 70 but this too is expected to be tweaked. A person can contest election between the age of 70 and 75. This could be a significant change. But the tenure, as highlighted by this newspaper, remains the same. A two four-year term and a cooling off of four years is enough to contest elections again.
The composition of the sports board is another interesting point. The proposed bill says that the centre shall prescribe rules relating to the composition and appointment of the board and also the selection procedure. The October draft said: “The selection of the members of the Sports Regulatory Board of India shall be made by the Central Government on recommendations of the selection committee consisting of: (i) Secretary (Sports) – Chairperson; (ii) Director General, Sports Authority of India – Member ex-officio; (iii) Vice Chancellor, National Sports University – Member; (iv) One Khel Ratna – Member; and (v) One Dronacharya Awardee – Member."
Even for the selection process to select Apellate Sports Tribunal will be notified later. It needs to be seen if the same selection committee proposed earlier would be retained -- (a) Retired Supreme Court /High Court judge – Chairperson; (b) Secretary, Department of Sports – Member ex-officio; (c) Secretary (Law) or his/her nominee.- Member ex-officio;
The new proposal also doesn’t define the composition of the executive council (EC) members of the IOA or NSFs. The number remains 15 with two sportspersons of outstanding merit, two persons elected by the Athletes Commission and such other members as may be provided in the constitution or bye laws of the NOC or the NPC.
If the proposed Sports Governance Bill is passed, then it would be big relief for NSFs and the sports ministry. As of now, various court orders since 2022 has led to court cases and disputes that seemed spiralling out of control. All court cases will he shifted to the tribunal. The matters transferred, “may be heard and adjudicated from the stage at which such dispute was pending in the court or the authority, as the case may be or hear the matter afresh if it so deems appropriate”.