England look to break free of India's spin web

CHENNAI: England might have had a hard time against the spinners in the first T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, but they are not too concerned as the tourney moves to another spin-friendly venue in Chennai. Vice-captain Harry Brook said as much on the eve of the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
The pitch might still be good to bat and dew might have a significant say in the proceedings. However, all England and Brook are looking to do is put pressure on local lad Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel. "We have only played one game so far, so we will see what happens. But the Indian spinners are obviously very good," Brook said at the pre-match presser. "We are pretty chilled. India is a very good side, so we knew what they were going to hit us with and yeah, they played an exceptional game (at Kolkata). We just need to keep pushing, the same messaging Baz (Brendon McCullum) has been saying throughout. We need to look to put pressure on their bowlers, and try to take wickets throughout their innings and chase the ball hard to the boundary. You've always got a go a little bit above and beyond to exceed," he added.
However, former India pacer L Balaji insisted that Enlgand will not have it easy at Chepauk. "India spinners will call the shots and look to continue what they did in Kolkata. Varun and Axar will look to make best use of the Chepauk surface as it tends to help the spinners. Varun will be the key as it (Chepauk) is his home ground and knows the conditions well," said L Balaji, who is the former bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings.
From what Brook had to say, don't be surprised if England tries to take an aggressive approach against the England spinners. With boundaries shorter on one side, they might try to target the same, but Varun and Co are prepared for the challenges that come their way.
"Yes, T20, almost everywhere, even when you see the Eden (Gardens) it's also very small. So yes, bowlers have the challenge of bowling in smaller ends. We do plan for that also. If they are looking to have an aggressive approach, that's how T20 is. I cannot complain or be shocked by their approach. I am expecting that. I also have certain plans for that. Let's see what works out," said Varun.
Meanwhile, the attention will also be on Mohammed Shami who is waiting to make his international comeback. Returning from a long injury layoff, Shami was expected to play in Kolkata but did not take the field. Even in Chennai, despite training for about an hour, Shami did not bowl in his full intensity. He wore knee caps on both his legs and tested the same by increasing the pace and also his run up. He bowled along with Arshdeep Singh and Varun and also had a light jogging session alongside assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The 34-year-old also engaged in throwing drills for a few minutes with fielding coach T Dilip. As things stand, it is not entirely clear whether the pacer will take the field on Saturday.
Injury scare for Abhishek
India opener Abhishek Sharma suffered an injury scare as he twisted his ankle during fielding drills on Friday. He was checked by the team physio and was given a dressing to the twisted ankle. Although he came to the batting nets, Abhishek did not bat and could be seen limping while walking back to the pavilion. Should he miss out, it will be interesting to see who opens the batting alongside Sanju Samson.