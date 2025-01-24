England look to break free of India's spin web

CHENNAI: England might have had a hard time against the spinners in the first T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, but they are not too concerned as the tourney moves to another spin-friendly venue in Chennai. Vice-captain Harry Brook said as much on the eve of the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The pitch might still be good to bat and dew might have a significant say in the proceedings. However, all England and Brook are looking to do is put pressure on local lad Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel. "We have only played one game so far, so we will see what happens. But the Indian spinners are obviously very good," Brook said at the pre-match presser. "We are pretty chilled. India is a very good side, so we knew what they were going to hit us with and yeah, they played an exceptional game (at Kolkata). We just need to keep pushing, the same messaging Baz (Brendon McCullum) has been saying throughout. We need to look to put pressure on their bowlers, and try to take wickets throughout their innings and chase the ball hard to the boundary. You've always got a go a little bit above and beyond to exceed," he added.

However, former India pacer L Balaji insisted that Enlgand will not have it easy at Chepauk. "India spinners will call the shots and look to continue what they did in Kolkata. Varun and Axar will look to make best use of the Chepauk surface as it tends to help the spinners. Varun will be the key as it (Chepauk) is his home ground and knows the conditions well," said L Balaji, who is the former bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings.