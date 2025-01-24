World body threatens to suspend Wrestling Federation of India due to 'political' interferences

CHENNAI: Once again the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) might get suspended by the international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) throwing the sport into further disarray in the country. The reason this time could be interference by the public and political authorities with the international affairs of the WFI.

It should be noted here that despite the UWW's recognition, the federation remains suspended by the sports ministry. Through an order dated December 24, 2023, the ministry had suspended the WFI and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the national sport federation. A case is pending in the court in this regard. However, the suspension has been hurting the WFI badly with renowned wrestlers from Indian Railways not taking part in tournaments being organised by it.

Through the recent letter mailed to the WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh on Thursday (January 23), the UWW chief Nenad Lalovic clearly said that suspension measures will be considered should the autonomy of the NSF is compromised. The copy of the letter has been sent to the IOA.

"With this letter, I would like to reiterate what has been confirmed on multiple occasions over the last two years. First, the WFI, duly affiliated to UWW and presided over by you Mr Singh, is the only interlocutor for us on all matters concerning the sport of wrestling in India and its representation on the international level. Second, UWW does not accept any interference by the public and political authorities with the international affairs of our member federations, except for what concerns the control of the use of public grants to the national federations. The principle of autonomy and independence is provided by article 6.3 of the UWW constitution as well as the Olympic Charter, and shall be strictly followed by all our member federations," read the letter.

The letter further says, "Finally, and as also mentioned in previous correspondences, suspension measures will be considered should the autonomy of your federation not be upheld fully and for the long term."

The UWW had placed the WFI under provisional suspension in August 2023 after the Indian body failed to hold an election in due course. The suspension was lifted in February next year. Apart from asking the WFI to re-convene the elections of its Athletes’ Commission while lifting the suspension, the UWW had asked the federation to provide it with written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events, in particular trials for the Olympic Games and any other major national and international events. This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who protested against alleged wrongdoings by the former President.

The UWW has threatened to suspend the WFI again in April last year alleging the sports ministry for interfering in the federation’s functioning through an ad-hoc body.