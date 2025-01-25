Role of ACA more important with rise of franchise leagues: Christina Matthews

CHENNAI: The past month and a half has been a bit of an exciting phase for Christina Matthews. The most capped Australian female Test cricketer, one of the senior cricket administrators in the country, Matthews became the president of the Australian Cricketers’ Association in December.

“I've been doing a lot of reading and understanding the governance of the ACA,” an excited Matthews tells The New Indian Express. “I'll get the opportunity at the end of January to be in Melbourne for about seven days where I hopefully can go in and meet the staff, sit down with the acting CEO and get a handle on what our challenges are going forward,” she adds.

Former Chief Executive Officer of Western Australia Cricket Association, Matthews is the first female president of the organisation that has played an integral part in the welfare and rights of Australian cricketers since its formation in 1997. In the 28 years, the ACA's role in ensuring players come first has been instrumental in keeping the cricketing culture rich and healthy.

From getting state and central contracts for the players — men and women — to continually working with the Memorandum of Understanding they have signed with Cricket Australia to ensuring that the athletes have good medical care and are prepared for life after cricket, the ACA has been with the players in every step.