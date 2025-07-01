New sports policy with hopes to impact culture change

CHENNAI: Finally, the much-awaited National Sports Policy 2025 has got the nod from the Union Cabinet on Tuesday. Though it has been rechristened as Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, the thrust seems to be the same as the draft policy released last year. With the changing ecosystem where sports turning into a fast-growing industry in the country there was a necessity for such a policy.
Whether it will have a desired impact, only time will tell. From players to the common man, the policy would have its effect. The policy outlines ways to make India a sporting powerhouse keeping in mind its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games and also it envisages inculcating a sports culture among the masses. It talks about, "Implementing physical literacy initiatives to promote a culture of sports and physical activity".
The policy also talks about economic and social development through sports. With the sports market expanding at an exponential rate and with more investments from various sectors, the policy looks into helping it prosper. The sports ministry has already been pushing for a Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) model and the policy would encourage more participation from the private sector. Another sector the policy is concentrating on is the equipment manufacturing sector. "Strong Sports Equipment Manufacturing Ecosystem: Developing a robust sports equipment manufacturing sector is crucial for economic growth," it says.
On innovation the policy speaks about "Innovation in sports will be encouraged in various emerging areas such as digital technology, affordable products, and inclusivity". "Efforts shall be made to establish Sports Business Advisory Group comprising representatives from relevant Ministries, the private sector, and other stakeholders for fostering the growth of the sports industry," the policy says.
However, what seems to be interesting is that apart from a few points things seem to be on the similar lines as of NSP 2001. Like NSP 2025, the 2001 had also spoken about broad-basing sports and integrating with sports curriculum. "The integration of Sports and Physical Education with the Educational Curriculum, making it a compulsory subject of learning up to the Secondary School level and incorporating the same in the evaluation system of the student, will be actively pursued," says the 2001 document. It also speaks about infrastructure development as well as "training and development of coaches, sports scientists, judges, referees and umpires."
One must also understand that it is just a policy as of now. Implementation will be crucial and will need a strong roadmap for better implementation.
Sports for social development
The policy emphasizes the role of sports in driving social inclusion by:
Promoting participation among women, economically weaker sections, tribal communities, and persons with disabilities through focused programmes
Revitalizing and promoting indigenous and traditional games
Positioning sports as a viable career option by integrating it into education, encouraging volunteering, and facilitating dual-career pathways
Sports as a People’s Movement
To make sports a national movement, the policy aims to:
Drive mass participation and a culture of fitness through nationwide campaigns and community-based events.
Launch fitness indices for schools, colleges, and workplaces etc.
Enhance universal access to sports facilities.