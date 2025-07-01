New sports policy with hopes to impact culture change

CHENNAI: Finally, the much-awaited National Sports Policy 2025 has got the nod from the Union Cabinet on Tuesday. Though it has been rechristened as Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, the thrust seems to be the same as the draft policy released last year. With the changing ecosystem where sports turning into a fast-growing industry in the country there was a necessity for such a policy.

Whether it will have a desired impact, only time will tell. From players to the common man, the policy would have its effect. The policy outlines ways to make India a sporting powerhouse keeping in mind its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games and also it envisages inculcating a sports culture among the masses. It talks about, "Implementing physical literacy initiatives to promote a culture of sports and physical activity".

The policy also talks about economic and social development through sports. With the sports market expanding at an exponential rate and with more investments from various sectors, the policy looks into helping it prosper. The sports ministry has already been pushing for a Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) model and the policy would encourage more participation from the private sector. Another sector the policy is concentrating on is the equipment manufacturing sector. "Strong Sports Equipment Manufacturing Ecosystem: Developing a robust sports equipment manufacturing sector is crucial for economic growth," it says.