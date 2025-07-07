Harvinder Singh's twin gold leads India to second finish at Asian Para Championship

BEIJING: World number 1 and reigning Paralympics champion Harvinder Singh bagged two gold medals to complete a hat-trick of podium finishes, powering India to the second place in medal standings behind hosts China at the Beijing 2025 Asian Para Archery Championships here on Sunday.

India ended the competition with a tally of three gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

China topped the standings with 10 gold, four silver and three bronze.

Singh, who shot a personal best and set a new competition record of 663 points to top the recurve men's qualifying round, first won gold in the recurve open mixed team event alongside Bhawna.

On the final day, he added another gold by clinching the recurve men's open title, wrapping up a brilliant campaign with three medals.

Harvinder and Bhawna defeated China's Zihan Gao and Jun Gan in the recurve open mixed team final, winning 5-4 (14-8) after Gao missed in the shoot-off.

In the recurve men's open final, Harvinder outclassed Thailand's Hanreuchai Netsiri 7-1 to secure India's third gold of the meet.

India's another gold came in the compound women's team event, where Sheetal Devi and Jyoti edged out China's Lu Zhang and Jing Zhao 148-143.

The Chinese pair faltered with a miss from Lu Zhang in the final end.