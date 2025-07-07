India in England: Wong pays tribute to Jota, keen to take momentum forward in fourth T20I

From thereon, there was no looking back as Wong turned out for Warwickshire in the T20 Blast and kept up the momentum. She took nine wickets in as many games for the Bears before the third T20I against England and that had handed her a major confidence boost. "I've been really excited to play for the Bears. I've loved it. I've been there since I was nine. So I don't think you'll find many people more passionate about playing county cricket than I've loved it this year. I've been really grateful we've got a good group as well and I've been quite relaxed, but it's been a great place for me to go out and enjoy my cricket. And I've certainly had a great start to the summer in terms of how much I've enjoyed it," said Wong, who even turned out for the Bears on Sunday against Lancashire after playing the third T20I on Friday.

Although she plays an all-rounder for Warwickshire in county cricket, Wong has different responsibilities with the English team where she has been sharing the ball with the likes of Bell, Filer and Emily Arlott. "I think like games of cricket, unless you bowl the first over or open the batting, it's hard to get hung up on a role because there's no two games of cricket that are the same. I think going into the game, it's just trying to be really clear on my options whenever I get that opportunity. And then trying to read the room, so to say, and just assess what that role needs to be for the team that day. One day it might be to bowl in the powerplay and try to back Lauren at the other end and try and offer maybe pace on both ends. Or some days it might actually, like the other day, it was trying to take pace off and make it really hard.

"I think I've worked really hard to give myself those options so that I feel like I'm comfortable in more than two or three situations. And yes, I think like even the role I played at The Oval for England and then the role I played for the Bears Sunday, two very different pitches, very different situations, very different opponents. So I think it's just trying to build that experience. And the more games of cricket I play, the more I'm learning. And I hope, you know, going forward that I can get those experiences we like."