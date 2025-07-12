Steeplechaser Sable fails to finish in Monaco Diamond League

MONACO: Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to finish the 3000m race after suffering a nasty fall while the country's latest sprint sensation Animesh Kujur continued his growing stature on the international circuit by ending a creditable fourth, in the Under-23 200m event at the Monaco Diamond League here.

Olympian and national record holder Sable was expecting a top-5 finish in his favourite event but suffered an injury following a nasty fall quite early in the race.

Sable, 30, who has already qualified for the Tokyo World Championships in September, has not hit his best form this year, finishing 13th and eighth in his previous two Diamond League appearances.

Soufiane el Bakkali of Morocco won the race in a time of 8:01.18 seconds while Ryuji Miura of Japan was second clocking 8:03.43 in a field of 19 runners.

Kenya's Edmund Serim was third (8:04.00 seconds).

Meanwhile, Kujur came up with another inspired showing in the Under-23 200m event, clocking 20.55 seconds.