Freestyle Chess: Praggnanandhaa and Erigaisi make cut; Carlsen out of title contention

LAS VEGAS: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa took down world number one Magnus Carlsen en route the top-bracket quarterfinals along with Arjun Erigaisi at the USD 750,000 Freestyle Grand Slam Tour here.

Praggnanandhaa continued the recent trend of Indian players outsmarting Carlsen and sent the Norwegian's campaign haywire on Wednesday.

Carlsen has in recent weeks also been beaten by reigning world champion D Gukesh, who is not competing here.

The 19-year-old Praggnanandhaa was in his elements as he effectively deployed his pieces right from the word go and even though Carlsen got some chances, Praggnanandhaa crashed through with some imaginative manoeuvres.

The loss against Praggnanandhaa had such a cascading effect on Carlsen that he lost another game against Wesley So in the next round and was shockingly eliminated from the top bracket by Levon Aronian of United States 2-0 in the final tiebreaker for the fourth spot that ensued.

The 16-player event was divided into two groups of eight each and the top four from each pool advanced to the quarterfinals after playing once with each of the other participant.

The rules have been framed in such a way that those who do not make the top bracket in the first set of qualifiers can no longer win the event and Carlsen can at best finish third if he wins the remaining matches.

Erigaisi was the other Indian from the second group who made it to the quarterfinals. It was a fine come-from-behind performance by Erigaisi, who faced some initial struggles.