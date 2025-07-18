Olympic champion Lyles to make 100m season debut at London Diamond League

Women's 200m

Julien Alfred was in dominant form when she scorched to victory in the 100m in Monaco in 10.79sec.

It looked to be perfect preparation as athletes finetune their bodies, both mentally and physically, ahead of the world championships.

"The last week was not the best for me but it also showed me that I am not where I should be and that there are things that I still need to work on," Alfred said after winning in Monaco.

"The season is long but I don't have any trials so I will have time to work on the details. I took a step back and realise that I won't put any pressure on myself this year. I was listening to all that outside noise but I focus on just Julien right now."

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Amy Hunt will provide the competition, along with the sole American in the field, Brittany Brown.

Men's 1500m

The men's 1500m features a stellar cast of homegrown athletes, notably the last two world champions Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr.

That pair each outsprinted Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen for victory in Eugene in 2022 and Budapest a year later, respectively.

Ingebrigtsen was a late withdrawal from London, his team saying he "still needs a little more time to heal the injury he has been struggling with lately... he does not want to risk anything".

Further British hopes ride on the shoulders of Neil Gourley, George Mills and Elliot Giles, while it is Kenya's Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech who owns the fastest time of the season in 3:27.72.