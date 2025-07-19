FIDE Women's World Cup: Koneru Humpy to face Yuxin Song as India secures at least one semifinal berth

BATUMI: Grandmaster Koneru Humpy will start as the favourite in her bid to win her maiden title at the FIDE Women's World Chess Cup when she takes on China's Yuxin Song in the quarterfinals here.

Humpy, India's highest-rated woman player and a winner of several major global events, advanced to the last eight along with compatriots Divya Deshmukh, D Harika, and R Vaishali.

This marks the first time that four players from a single country have reached the quarterfinals of the competition.

With D Harika set to face Divya Deshmukh in an all-Indian clash, at least one Indian is assured of a spot in the semifinals. R Vaishali, meanwhile, has the toughest task as she faces former women's world champion Tan Zhongyi of China in another quarterfinal.

Theoretically, as many as three Indians could make it to the semifinals of this high-stakes event, which also serves as a qualifier for the next Women's Candidates Tournament.

With the top three finishers qualifying for the Candidates, all eyes will be on Humpy, who has returned to form in this event.