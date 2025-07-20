Oleksandr Usyk KOs Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time

LONDON: Oleksandr Usyk disagreed with the idea that he's become one of boxing's all-time greats, but the evidence is mounting after his fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The victory, sealed with a crunching left hook to Dubois' jaw, made Usyk the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time.

The undefeated southpaw retained his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The bad news for opponents — especially the British ones that he keeps beating — is that the 38-year-old Ukrainian has no plans to stop anytime soon. He said he's still a "young guy" and named Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker as possible next foes. Jake Paul threw his own hat in the ring.

"I will continue boxing and I will continue training, but now I cannot say who my next opponent will be," Usyk said at his press conference.

"I prepared 3 1/2 months, I've not seen my family, my wife. Every day I live with my team — 14 guys in one house. Now I want to go back home."

Usyk dropped Dubois twice in the fifth — the second time with a lunging left hook midway through the round after Dubois missed with a right. The London native looked stunned on the canvas and couldn't beat the count before about 90,000 spectators at Wembley.

Usyk, best known as a slick tactician rather than a power puncher, certainly answered questions about his age and whether he'd slow down.

He said that hook is called an "Ivan."

"Ivan is like a big guy who lives in (the) village and work in (a) farm... it's a hard, hard punch," Usyk said.