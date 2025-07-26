Ben Stokes' strokeful century gives England 311-run first innings lead

Stokes then targetted Ravindra Jadeja as he first smashed him for a four and cleared extra cover boundary for a six by charging out of his crease the very next ball. By then the lead had swelled to 275. Brydon Carse joined the party the next over bowled by Washington. The all-rounder first slogged the ball to the midwicket boundary for a four and followed it up with a six in the same direction.



Given the approach the duo adopted, England accumulated 104 runs in the first 19 overs at a run rate of around 5.5. England had scored 391 runs for the loss of five wickets on Friday taking a lead of 186 runs. But they changed their style of play completely the next morning in their bid to score quick runs and set India a big target.

Interestingly, the overcast conditions gave way to a bright and sunny day as Stokes and Carse went on with their business of hammering Indian bowlers with disdain. Stokes then hit Jadeja for a six but perished the next ball as B Sai Sudharsan held a catch at the boundary.



Brydon Carse was the last England wicket to fall as Jadeja claimed his fourth wicket of the innings. If Day 3 belonged to Root, the following day of play was Stokes' affair. After his five-wicket haul, Stokes made 141 off 198 balls which included 11 fours and three sixes to bring the game entirely in control of the hosts.