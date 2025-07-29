Disappointing run continues for Indian swimmers at World Aquatics Championships

SINGAPORE: Indian swimmers continued to disappoint at the World Aquatics Championships, with none of them making it past the heats for the third straight day here on Tuesday.

In his signature event--the 200m butterfly--seasoned campaigner Sajan Prakash finished a poor 24th, missing out on a place in the semifinals.

The 31-year-old, who had become the first Indian swimmer to earn direct Olympic qualification at the Tokyo Games, clocked 1:59.33s. The top 16 moved to the semifinals.