FIFTH TEST: India hoping to avoid unforced errors and seek salvation at Oval

LONDON: Soon after the loss at Lord's, India captain Shubman Gill admitted they dominated for most of the time in the past three matches but lost two of them because of some bad sessions. The India captain was absolutely right. Except for the fourth Test, India were ahead in the remaining three on most of the occasions but ended up on a losing side in two matches. They either let the opponents off the hook or squandered advantage opening doors for England to sneak in.

At Leeds, two batting collapses and five dropped catches in England's first innings cost them dear. In the first innings, they were 430/3 and were bowled out for 471. Gill and Co then went on to grass five catches allowing opponents to reach only six runs shy of their total. In the second essay, they wilted from 334/4 to 364 all out. English openers then floored them with 188-run partnership as the hosts chased down the target.

In reply to England's 387 in the first innings at Lord's, they were 248 for three when Rishabh Pant ran himself out in his bid to give KL Rahul strike to complete his century. That changed the match as Rahul slammed ton but India could only add 139 runs to end on the same score as their English counterparts.

Later in the game, they had reduced England to 87/4 at one stage but Joe Root and Ben Stokes added 67 runs for the fifth wicket as England set a target of 193. Chasing a small but tricky target, India lost four wickets inside 18 overs to end the Day 4 at 58/4 thus losing the grip of the match. They eventually lost by 20 runs. Interestingly, they had conceded 32 runs as extras in England's innings and it came back to bite them in the fourth innings.

Lord's was not an aberration as Gill and Co occupy the top four spots in conceding the most extras in an innings. They gave away 39 extras during England's innings in Manchester where Stokes-led side accumulated 669 runs. In Leeds during England's first innings, they not only dropped five catches but also conceded 34 extras helping opponents post 465.