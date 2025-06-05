Sindhu loses in Indonesia Open, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals

JAKARTA: India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost in the women's singles second round at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Satwik and Chirag, the 2023 champions, showed great temperament under pressure to register a hard-fought 16-21, 21-18, 22-20 win over world number 16 Danish pair of Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard in a 68-minute second-round clash.

Satwik and Chirag, who had reached the semifinals of the Singapore Open Super 750 last week, thus remained the only surviving Indians in the competition.

The former world number one pair will face Malaysian seventh seeds Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee next.

"Today felt like one of those days where we just weren't at our best," Satwik said.

"It wasn't about the strategy being wrong. It was more that we were giving away the points. If you look back, nearly 15 to 20 points came from our own mistakes. They didn't win those points. We handed them over. In the first game, it was 15-all, and then suddenly it slipped to 21-15.

I just felt like we weren't focused enough like we weren't really there today. But even then, we kept believing, taking it one point at a time.

The coaches kept telling us, 'Calm down, it's okay even if you lose, just relax.' So we tried to stay calm and composed, to just play our game and see how it goes," he added.

Earlier, Sindhu faltered in the deciding game to go down to world number 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the second round.

Sindhu squandered a 15-11 lead in the decider to lose 22-20, 10-21, 18-21 in a gruelling 78-minute battle.