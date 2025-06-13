WTC Final: Temba's garden of Aiden

AND, finally, at long last, South Africa can dream. Believe. Not with trepidation but hope.

As a sun-kissed glorious early Summer day at London gave way to lengthening shadows, from South Africa's perspective, it kind of acted as the opposite effect. After more than three decades of shadows, on and off the pitch, the men's team are on the verge of basking in the sunlight.

Some of the ghosts of horrors past may finally be put away or burned at the stake.

The Rain Rule from 1992. The other Rain Rule from 2003. Being on the receiving end of both world-class knocks as well as generational shellackings in other ICC events. Heinrich Klaasen from last year.

Four days out from the 16th anniversary of that semifinal against Australia in the 1999 World Cup, South Africa men's side took the last step it needed to win their first ICC title this century.

When the Proteas come out to bat on Saturday, they will do so in the knowledge that the summit to conquer Mount ICC has never seemed closer. They need 69 runs with eight wickets in the bank.

The sweet balm of victory about to be applied on the pain of 33 years of hurt and agony.