Sensational Suruchi Singh nails third successive ISSF World Cup gold

MUNICH: The sensational Suruchi Singh dominated a quality field to win her third straight individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in a thrilling women's 10m air pistol final here on Friday, reaffirming her position as Indian shooting's latest golden girl.

The 19-year-old shot 241.9 in the eight-woman final to leave France's Paris Olympic silver medallist Camille Jedrzejewski (241.7) 0.2 behind in second place.

China's Yao Qianxuan (221.7) bagged the bronze medal.

National champion Suruchi had earlier won the event in the year's first two World Cup stages in Buenos Aires and Lima as well.

Buenos Aires was in fact her tournament debut and she has now won gold in all three of her first ISSF World Cup stages.

Continuing a run of form that stretches back to the Nationals in December, the Haryana girl shot 588 in qualification to equal the national record held by double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.

Yao topped the 110-field with a junior world record score of 589.

Bhaker ended 21st with a total of 574, while Palak was 30th with 570.

In the final, a 52.1 in the first series set her on course but by the end of the second five-shot series she was down to second.

A 9.7 for her 11th brought her down to fourth and that seemed to have spurred her.