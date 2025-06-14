Chak Khere Wala to Leeds via Mohali: The Shubman Gill story

"His father had the most important role in shaping Shubman’s career and game,” recalls former India cricketer Gurkeerat Singh Mann. “It's not easy to leave everything behind for your son, day in and day out, and spend time in practice every day. He had to make Shubhman practise for the whole week. He had to go to his village and do his work in the farmlands,” Gurkeerat adds.

It is where Shubman developed his appetite for batting, and soon it became an obsession. So much so that he had to be dragged out of the nets while training with the Punjab team. “You have to tell him, 'dekh bhai, bas kar yaar. Agle ke baari hai (Look, brother, enough. Next one’s turn now). In the nets, he never likes to stop. In the nets, there is a timing; each batter gets 15-20 minutes. But it was never enough for him. I have to tell him ten times, ‘come on, come on, it's done’. In the morning, he trains with (Lakhwinder) uncle for two hours. Then in the evening, after the academy practice, he has to bat again. So, every day, he used to spend at least 4-5 hours batting right from the beginning,” says Gurkeerat who has seen Gill since the time he moved to Mohali.

All the time he spent batting reflected in the results, especially big hundreds. It is a habit he had built right through age-group cricket. When he was 14, Shubman put on a world record opening stand of 587 along with Nirmal Singh during an inter-district game against Amritsar. Shubman smashed 351 while Nirmal scored 267. Shubman continued the habit at the senior level as well — a double century against Tamil Nadu in his Ranji debut season, double centuries in the West Indies and New Zealand while representing the India A team meant soon he was in the reckoning for the senior team. It did not take long either as Shubman made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG in 2020.