No 90m this time but Neeraj Chopra beats Weber to win first Diamond League title in two years

PARIS: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra clinched his first Diamond League title in two years, upstaging German rival Julian Weber without having to hit the 90m mark in a strong field here.

The 27-year-old Chopra won the title late on Friday night with his first round throw of 88.16m in a star-studded field, which featured five from the coveted 90m club.

His second throw measured 85.10m and he then fouled his next three attempts before recording 82.89m in his sixth and final effort.

Weber was second with his opening throw of 87.88m, while Luiz Mauricio Da Silva of Brazil was third with his third round attempt of 86.62m.

"I am happy with my throw....My run-up was really fast today. I can't control my speed, but I'm happy with the result and with the first position," the Haryana-lad, who has a gold and silver in back-to-back Olympics, told the broadcaster.

Chopra had won his last DL title in Lausanne in June 2023 with a throw of 87.66m. After that, he finished second in six DL meetings. This was his first win in the Paris leg of the prestigious series.

He last competed in the Paris DL in 2017 as a junior world champion and finished fifth with a throw of 84.67m.

"I will compete in Ostrava (Golden Spike athletic meet) after four days on the 24th of June. So I need some recovery," he said of his upcoming schedule which also includes the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5 -- a World Athletics category A event which he is hosting.